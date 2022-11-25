Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE :RJF) Right Now?

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RJF is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Raymond James Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $128.60, which is $2.74 above the current price. RJF currently public float of 193.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RJF was 1.22M shares.

RJF’s Market Performance

RJF stocks went down by -0.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.88% and a quarterly performance of 10.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.55% for Raymond James Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.38% for RJF stocks with a simple moving average of 16.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RJF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RJF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RJF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RJF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $127 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RJF reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for RJF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to RJF, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

RJF Trading at 9.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RJF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RJF fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.59. In addition, Raymond James Financial Inc. saw 19.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RJF starting from JAMES THOMAS A, who sale 1,350 shares at the price of $123.80 back on Nov 15. After this action, JAMES THOMAS A now owns 0 shares of Raymond James Financial Inc., valued at $167,131 using the latest closing price.

Bunn James E, the Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA of Raymond James Financial Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $106.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Bunn James E is holding 21,096 shares at $427,004 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RJF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.58 for the present operating margin

+98.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at +13.34. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.