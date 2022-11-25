Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) went up by 10.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s stock price has collected 2.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE :ML) Right Now?

ML currently public float of 189.83M and currently shorts hold a 2.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ML was 936.83K shares.

ML’s Market Performance

ML stocks went up by 2.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.36% and a quarterly performance of -54.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.11% for MoneyLion Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.67% for ML stocks with a simple moving average of -53.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ML stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ML by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ML in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ML reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ML stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to ML, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

ML Trading at -24.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.43%, as shares sank -28.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ML rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9197. In addition, MoneyLion Inc. saw -80.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ML starting from Choubey Diwakar, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Nov 22. After this action, Choubey Diwakar now owns 18,688,771 shares of MoneyLion Inc., valued at $67,780 using the latest closing price.

Correia Richard, the CFO and Treasurer of MoneyLion Inc., sale 135,828 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Correia Richard is holding 3,378,651 shares at $196,747 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.53 for the present operating margin

+31.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyLion Inc. stands at -106.52. Equity return is now at value -41.40, with -13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.