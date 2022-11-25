Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) went down by -1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $324.84. The company’s stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/15/22 that Sunrun and Other Solar Stocks With Strong U.S. Presence Are a Buy, Analyst Says

Is It Worth Investing in Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :ENPH) Right Now?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 154.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENPH is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Enphase Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

ENPH currently public float of 133.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENPH was 3.94M shares.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH stocks went up by 3.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.90% and a quarterly performance of 5.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.35% for Enphase Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.79% for ENPH stocks with a simple moving average of 40.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $330 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ENPH, setting the target price at $292 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at 11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $299.69. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc. saw 72.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from RANHOFF DAVID A, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $303.43 back on Nov 21. After this action, RANHOFF DAVID A now owns 85,402 shares of Enphase Energy Inc., valued at $2,275,725 using the latest closing price.

Malchow Joseph Ian, the Director of Enphase Energy Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $310.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Malchow Joseph Ian is holding 55,090 shares at $3,875,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Equity return is now at value 65.00, with 12.50 for asset returns.