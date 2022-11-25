JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Just Got Our Attention

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $169.81. The company’s stock price has collected 2.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 12 hours ago that Jeffrey Epstein Accusers Sue Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

Is It Worth Investing in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE :JPM) Right Now?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JPM is at 1.12.

JPM currently public float of 2.91B and currently shorts hold a 0.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JPM was 12.60M shares.

JPM’s Market Performance

JPM stocks went up by 2.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.23% and a quarterly performance of 15.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.70% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.54% for JPM stocks with a simple moving average of 9.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JPM stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for JPM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for JPM in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $120 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JPM reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for JPM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

JPM Trading at 14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +9.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.17. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw -13.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Petno Douglas B, who sale 5,139 shares at the price of $135.01 back on Nov 10. After this action, Petno Douglas B now owns 242,872 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $693,831 using the latest closing price.

Scher Peter, the Vice Chairman of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 1,311 shares at $133.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Scher Peter is holding 33,662 shares at $174,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.