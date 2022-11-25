Is New Gold Inc. (NGD) a Keeper?

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) went down by -5.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.02. The company’s stock price has collected 1.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc. (AMEX :NGD) Right Now?

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NGD is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for New Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.23. NGD currently public float of 680.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGD was 3.17M shares.

NGD’s Market Performance

NGD stocks went up by 1.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.96% and a quarterly performance of 59.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.75% for New Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.34% for NGD stocks with a simple moving average of -6.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for NGD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NGD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $1.25 based on the research report published on October 03rd of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to NGD, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

NGD Trading at 20.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.10%, as shares surge +20.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0244. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw -24.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.13 for the present operating margin

+21.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at +18.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.