Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) went down by -0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.73. The company’s stock price has collected 3.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ :HLBZ) Right Now?

HLBZ currently public float of 52.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HLBZ was 5.35M shares.

HLBZ’s Market Performance

HLBZ stocks went up by 3.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.63% and a quarterly performance of -75.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.31% for Helbiz Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.86% for HLBZ stocks with a simple moving average of -85.25% for the last 200 days.

HLBZ Trading at -39.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLBZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.85%, as shares sank -32.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLBZ rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2203. In addition, Helbiz Inc. saw -96.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLBZ starting from Palella Salvatore, who purchase 4,019,293 shares at the price of $0.18 back on Nov 21. After this action, Palella Salvatore now owns 9,578,925 shares of Helbiz Inc., valued at $709,807 using the latest closing price.

Profumo Giulio, the Chief Financial Officer of Helbiz Inc., purchase 51,498 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Profumo Giulio is holding 51,498 shares at $11,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLBZ

Equity return is now at value 532.40, with -214.40 for asset returns.