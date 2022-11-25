Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) went up by 1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $152.10. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Apple, Google Face In-Depth Antitrust Probe of Mobile Market Power in U.K.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ :GOOG) Right Now?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 35 analysts out of 47 who provided ratings for Alphabet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 8 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.80, which is $33.33 above the current price. GOOG currently public float of 5.32B and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOOG was 27.06M shares.

GOOG’s Market Performance

GOOG stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.82% and a quarterly performance of -16.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.26% for Alphabet Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.95% for GOOG stocks with a simple moving average of -14.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $134 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOG reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for GOOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 18th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to GOOG, setting the target price at $3000 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

GOOG Trading at 1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.47. In addition, Alphabet Inc. saw -31.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., who purchase 182,312 shares at the price of $34.60 back on Nov 09. After this action, GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. now owns 1,294,527 shares of Alphabet Inc., valued at $6,307,812 using the latest closing price.

GV 2021 GP, L.L.C., the Member of 10% Group of Alphabet Inc., purchase 39,423 shares at $36.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that GV 2021 GP, L.L.C. is holding 1,112,215 shares at $1,428,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.51 for the present operating margin

+56.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc. stands at +29.53.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.