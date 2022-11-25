Here’s Our Rant About ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS)

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) went down by -8.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.22. The company’s stock price has collected -27.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ :RSLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RSLS is at -0.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.78. RSLS currently public float of 22.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSLS was 181.41K shares.

RSLS’s Market Performance

RSLS stocks went down by -27.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -48.42% and a quarterly performance of -63.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -92.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.45% for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -36.55% for RSLS stocks with a simple moving average of -76.19% for the last 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -45.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.87%, as shares sank -52.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS fell by -27.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2431. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -90.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 8,393 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Nov 04. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 332,761 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $2,287 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the CFO of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., sale 8,293 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 338,670 shares at $2,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-187.12 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value -133.00, with -111.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.