Here’s Our Rant About NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) went up by 3.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.36. The company’s stock price has collected 8.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX :NG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NG is at 0.73.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.06, which is $2.84 above the current price. NG currently public float of 245.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NG was 1.44M shares.

NG’s Market Performance

NG stocks went up by 8.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.78% and a quarterly performance of 11.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for NovaGold Resources Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.18% for NG stocks with a simple moving average of 2.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NG

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to NG, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

NG Trading at 21.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +19.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NG rose by +8.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, NovaGold Resources Inc. saw -15.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NG starting from Lang Gregory A., who sale 23,483 shares at the price of $5.60 back on Nov 22. After this action, Lang Gregory A. now owns 8,295 shares of NovaGold Resources Inc., valued at $131,505 using the latest closing price.

Lang Gregory A., the President and CEO of NovaGold Resources Inc., sale 21,626 shares at $5.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Lang Gregory A. is holding 8,295 shares at $116,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NG

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 38.66.