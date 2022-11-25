Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)?

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went up by 10.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.95. The company’s stock price has collected -5.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/05/22 that Bitcoin Is Back Over $41,000 as Cryptos Regain Strength

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ :RIOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIOT is at 4.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Riot Blockchain Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.85, which is $6.52 above the current price. RIOT currently public float of 153.57M and currently shorts hold a 15.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIOT was 11.71M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT stocks went down by -5.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.95% and a quarterly performance of -40.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.81% for Riot Blockchain Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.84% for RIOT stocks with a simple moving average of -53.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIOT reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for RIOT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to RIOT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

RIOT Trading at -28.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares sank -37.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.38. In addition, Riot Blockchain Inc. saw -80.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $6.97 back on Oct 31. After this action, D’Ambrosio Lance Varro now owns 95,441 shares of Riot Blockchain Inc., valued at $181,220 using the latest closing price.

D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, the Director of Riot Blockchain Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $6.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro is holding 3,750 shares at $66,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.16 for the present operating margin

+49.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Blockchain Inc. stands at -3.72. Equity return is now at value -23.90, with -21.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.