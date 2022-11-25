Can Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Remain Competitive?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went up by 0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s stock price has collected 3.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Applied Materials Issues Sales Forecast Ahead of Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 20 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Applied Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AMAT currently public float of 857.57M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMAT was 8.60M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT stocks went up by 3.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.01% and a quarterly performance of 2.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.20% for AMAT stocks with a simple moving average of 1.52% for the last 200 days.

AMAT Trading at 20.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +22.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.68. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw -31.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Deane Timothy M, who sale 29 shares at the price of $91.46 back on Sep 14. After this action, Deane Timothy M now owns 87,532 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $2,652 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $89.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 83,169 shares at $895,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Equity return is now at value 56.60, with 26.30 for asset returns.