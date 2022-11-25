Buy or Sell Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) went up by 3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE :UNVR) Right Now?

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNVR is at 1.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Univar Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $34.55, which is $3.53 above the current price. UNVR currently public float of 161.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNVR was 1.27M shares.

UNVR’s Market Performance

UNVR stocks went up by 7.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.59% and a quarterly performance of 15.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Univar Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.47% for UNVR stocks with a simple moving average of 12.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNVR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for UNVR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UNVR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $31 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNVR reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for UNVR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to UNVR, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 25th of the current year.

UNVR Trading at 22.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +23.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNVR rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.12. In addition, Univar Solutions Inc. saw 9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNVR starting from ALEXOS NICHOLAS W, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $26.19 back on Aug 10. After this action, ALEXOS NICHOLAS W now owns 375,000 shares of Univar Solutions Inc., valued at $654,665 using the latest closing price.

Pappas Christopher D, the Director of Univar Solutions Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $25.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Pappas Christopher D is holding 161,502 shares at $102,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNVR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.02 for the present operating margin

+22.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Univar Solutions Inc. stands at +4.83. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 8.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.