Buy or Sell IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) went up by 9.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.25. The company’s stock price has collected 6.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/25/21 that Imax Has a Record October. ‘Dune’ Was a Big Help.

Is It Worth Investing in IMAX Corporation (NYSE :IMAX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMAX is at 1.20.

IMAX currently public float of 46.08M and currently shorts hold a 9.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAX was 631.40K shares.

IMAX’s Market Performance

IMAX stocks went up by 6.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.80% and a quarterly performance of -2.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.39% for IMAX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.11% for IMAX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $20 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for IMAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 24th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IMAX, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

IMAX Trading at 11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +13.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX rose by +6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.92. In addition, IMAX Corporation saw -11.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from Bassani Jacqueline, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $18.13 back on Mar 16. After this action, Bassani Jacqueline now owns 20,610 shares of IMAX Corporation, valued at $108,791 using the latest closing price.

WELTON MARK, the President, IMAX Theatres of IMAX Corporation, sale 10,791 shares at $16.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that WELTON MARK is holding 31,459 shares at $179,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -1.80 for asset returns.