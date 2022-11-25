Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) went down by -5.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.83. The company’s stock price has collected -5.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ :ASTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASTC is at -0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Astrotech Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. ASTC currently public float of 45.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASTC was 309.97K shares.

ASTC’s Market Performance

ASTC stocks went down by -5.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.98% and a quarterly performance of -29.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.74% for Astrotech Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.21% for ASTC stocks with a simple moving average of -34.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTC stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for ASTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTC in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on October 28th of the previous year 2016.

ASTC Trading at -17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.90%, as shares sank -13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTC fell by -5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3982. In addition, Astrotech Corporation saw -50.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTC starting from Leonard Braden Michael, who purchase 133,688 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Nov 18. After this action, Leonard Braden Michael now owns 6,346,340 shares of Astrotech Corporation, valued at $51,751 using the latest closing price.

Leonard Braden Michael, the 10% Owner of Astrotech Corporation, purchase 93,879 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Leonard Braden Michael is holding 6,212,652 shares at $33,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-989.07 for the present operating margin

+22.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrotech Corporation stands at -958.57. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.49.