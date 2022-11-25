Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) went up by 4.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.28. The company’s stock price has collected 11.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ :ALGM) Right Now?

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 50.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.57, which is -$0.99 below the current price. ALGM currently public float of 87.51M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALGM was 675.56K shares.

ALGM’s Market Performance

ALGM stocks went up by 11.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.09% and a quarterly performance of 23.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.88% for ALGM stocks with a simple moving average of 28.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ALGM Trading at 31.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +39.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM rose by +11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.44. In addition, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. saw -12.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Doogue Michael, who sale 24,276 shares at the price of $29.25 back on Nov 15. After this action, Doogue Michael now owns 158,719 shares of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., valued at $710,071 using the latest closing price.

Doogue Michael, the SVP, CTO of Allegro MicroSystems Inc., sale 9,059 shares at $28.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Doogue Michael is holding 182,995 shares at $260,529 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.25 for the present operating margin

+53.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stands at +15.53. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.91.