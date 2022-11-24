Why Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) went up by 11.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.80. The company’s stock price has collected -0.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/16/22 that Meihua Stock Takes Off in Rare U.S. IPO of Chinese Company

Is It Worth Investing in Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ :MHUA) Right Now?

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MHUA currently public float of 11.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MHUA was 20.73K shares.

MHUA’s Market Performance

MHUA stocks went down by -0.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 53.30% and a quarterly performance of 177.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.72% for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.29% for MHUA stocks with a simple moving average of 55.27% for the last 200 days.

MHUA Trading at 44.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.66%, as shares surge +37.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHUA fell by -0.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.92. In addition, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -20.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MHUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.24 for the present operating margin

+38.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at +20.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.