Why CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) went up by 1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.46. The company’s stock price has collected 0.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/21 that AI Helps Auto Insurers Cost Out Collisions in Seconds

Is It Worth Investing in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE :CCCS) Right Now?

CCCS currently public float of 602.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCCS was 1.12M shares.

CCCS’s Market Performance

CCCS stocks went up by 0.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.78% and a quarterly performance of -6.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for CCCS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCCS reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CCCS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CCCS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

CCCS Trading at 0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +2.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.05. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. saw -20.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from GOODSON JOHN PAGE, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.30 back on Nov 15. After this action, GOODSON JOHN PAGE now owns 15,435 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $186,028 using the latest closing price.

PRIGGE MARY JO, the of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 102,165 shares at $9.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that PRIGGE MARY JO is holding 0 shares at $939,244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Equity return is now at value -12.20, with -7.10 for asset returns.