Why Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) went down by -4.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.92. The company’s stock price has collected -1.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/18/21 that Athira Pharma Falls 40% Amid Questions About CEO’s PhD Research

Is It Worth Investing in Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ATHA) Right Now?

ATHA currently public float of 35.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATHA was 243.87K shares.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

ATHA’s Market Performance

ATHA stocks went down by -1.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.88% and a quarterly performance of -15.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.97% for Athira Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.44% for ATHA stocks with a simple moving average of -52.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHA stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ATHA by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ATHA in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHA reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for ATHA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to ATHA, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

ATHA Trading at -5.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHA fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Athira Pharma Inc. saw -76.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATHA starting from MOEBIUS HANS, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.29 back on Nov 15. After this action, MOEBIUS HANS now owns 65,836 shares of Athira Pharma Inc., valued at $16,442 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of Athira Pharma Inc., purchase 1,101,362 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 4,797,278 shares at $3,293,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHA

Equity return is now at value -28.10, with -27.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.07.