Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE :WAB) Right Now?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WAB is at 1.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.00, which is $1.38 above the current price. WAB currently public float of 174.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WAB was 862.32K shares.

WAB’s Market Performance

WAB stocks went up by 0.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.11% and a quarterly performance of 6.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.62% for WAB stocks with a simple moving average of 10.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAB stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WAB by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WAB in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $103 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WAB reach a price target of $94, previously predicting the price at $113. The rating they have provided for WAB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2022.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to WAB, setting the target price at $101 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

WAB Trading at 11.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.95. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation saw 8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from DeNinno David L, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $99.67 back on Nov 22. After this action, DeNinno David L now owns 66,250 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, valued at $498,372 using the latest closing price.

Fetsko Michael, the Pres., Freight Components Grp. of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, sale 11,624 shares at $100.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Fetsko Michael is holding 37,120 shares at $1,162,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.20 for the present operating margin

+27.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation stands at +7.11. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.