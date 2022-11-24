Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (HOWL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) went up by 5.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.32. The company’s stock price has collected -2.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :HOWL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.50, which is $14.67 above the current price. HOWL currently public float of 25.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOWL was 83.95K shares.

HOWL’s Market Performance

HOWL stocks went down by -2.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.65% and a quarterly performance of -68.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.54% for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.74% for HOWL stocks with a simple moving average of -61.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOWL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOWL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $26 based on the research report published on September 10th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOWL reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for HOWL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 25th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to HOWL, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 25th of the previous year.

HOWL Trading at -50.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares sank -44.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOWL fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3268. In addition, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. saw -84.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOWL starting from Leonard Reid, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $13.41 back on Dec 15. After this action, Leonard Reid now owns 122,157 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc., valued at $40,242 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOWL

Equity return is now at value -43.20, with -34.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.56.