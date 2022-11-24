We Analyzed the Future Direction of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP), Here is What We Found

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) went up by 6.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s stock price has collected 19.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :WRAP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WRAP is at 1.47.

WRAP currently public float of 25.60M and currently shorts hold a 10.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WRAP was 127.10K shares.

WRAP’s Market Performance

WRAP stocks went up by 19.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 99.19% and a quarterly performance of 17.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.87% for Wrap Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 52.02% for WRAP stocks with a simple moving average of 19.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRAP

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRAP reach a price target of $26.50. The rating they have provided for WRAP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2021.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to WRAP, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

WRAP Trading at 53.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.08%, as shares surge +102.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRAP rose by +19.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.69. In addition, Wrap Technologies Inc. saw -37.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WRAP starting from Sherman Kevin Charles, who purchase 4,250 shares at the price of $2.41 back on Nov 18. After this action, Sherman Kevin Charles now owns 35,232 shares of Wrap Technologies Inc., valued at $10,249 using the latest closing price.

Cohen Scot, the Director of Wrap Technologies Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Cohen Scot is holding 4,937,407 shares at $24,837 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WRAP

Equity return is now at value -54.80, with -50.60 for asset returns.