We Analyzed the Future Direction of Regis Corporation (RGS), Here is What We Found

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) went down by -4.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.89. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/30/22 that Supercuts Owner Regis Hires Bankers to Address Debt Maturity

Is It Worth Investing in Regis Corporation (NYSE :RGS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RGS is at 1.71.

RGS currently public float of 40.85M and currently shorts hold a 11.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RGS was 395.28K shares.

RGS’s Market Performance

RGS stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.85% and a quarterly performance of -16.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.36% for Regis Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.82% for RGS stocks with a simple moving average of 8.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGS reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RGS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to RGS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

RGS Trading at 20.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +28.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2975. In addition, Regis Corporation saw -21.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.