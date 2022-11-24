Wall Street Pummels Domo Inc. (DOMO) After Recent Earnings Report

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) went up by 6.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.44. The company’s stock price has collected -0.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Domo Inc. (NASDAQ :DOMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DOMO is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Domo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.75, which is $27.28 above the current price. DOMO currently public float of 30.03M and currently shorts hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOMO was 571.76K shares.

DOMO’s Market Performance

DOMO stocks went down by -0.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.09% and a quarterly performance of -51.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.83% for Domo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.36% for DOMO stocks with a simple moving average of -55.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOMO stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for DOMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DOMO in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $25 based on the research report published on October 18th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOMO reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for DOMO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 16th, 2021.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to DOMO, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

DOMO Trading at -16.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -23.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOMO fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.20. In addition, Domo Inc. saw -71.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOMO starting from James Joshua G, who sale 12,854 shares at the price of $14.72 back on Nov 11. After this action, James Joshua G now owns 229,156 shares of Domo Inc., valued at $189,196 using the latest closing price.

James Joshua G, the 10% Owner of Domo Inc., sale 91,736 shares at $14.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that James Joshua G is holding 242,010 shares at $1,338,428 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.30 for the present operating margin

+73.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Domo Inc. stands at -39.58. Equity return is now at value 96.80, with -54.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.