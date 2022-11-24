Wall Street Praises Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) After Recent Earnings Report

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) went up by 4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.34. The company’s stock price has collected -4.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ :TSHA) Right Now?

TSHA currently public float of 36.91M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSHA was 2.32M shares.

TSHA’s Market Performance

TSHA stocks went down by -4.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.48% and a quarterly performance of -32.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.36% for Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.79% for TSHA stocks with a simple moving average of -40.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSHA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TSHA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSHA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on November 09th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSHA reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for TSHA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to TSHA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 01st of the current year.

TSHA Trading at 15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.33%, as shares surge +8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSHA fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. saw -79.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSHA starting from Manning Paul B, who purchase 1,500,000 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Oct 31. After this action, Manning Paul B now owns 1,642,202 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Alam Kamran, the Chief Financial Officer of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc., sale 3,325 shares at $3.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Alam Kamran is holding 266,121 shares at $11,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSHA

Equity return is now at value -338.40, with -101.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.