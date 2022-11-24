Wall Street Praises Post Holdings Inc. (POST) After Recent Earnings Report

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.87. The company’s stock price has collected 4.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/16/22 that Food Company Post Holdings Promotes Treasurer Matt Mainer to CFO Role

Is It Worth Investing in Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE :POST) Right Now?

Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POST is at 0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Post Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $97.88, which is $1.7 above the current price. POST currently public float of 53.76M and currently shorts hold a 4.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POST was 442.03K shares.

POST’s Market Performance

POST stocks went up by 4.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.98% and a quarterly performance of 5.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Post Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.44% for POST stocks with a simple moving average of 16.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for POST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $92 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POST reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for POST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to POST, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

POST Trading at 8.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POST rose by +4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.30. In addition, Post Holdings Inc. saw 27.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POST starting from BURWELL DOROTHY M, who sale 910 shares at the price of $93.41 back on Nov 22. After this action, BURWELL DOROTHY M now owns 2,765 shares of Post Holdings Inc., valued at $85,004 using the latest closing price.

CURL GREGORY L, the Director of Post Holdings Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $92.40 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that CURL GREGORY L is holding 11,907 shares at $369,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.12 for the present operating margin

+22.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Post Holdings Inc. stands at +12.56. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.