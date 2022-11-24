Wall Street Praises Minerva Surgical Inc. (UTRS) After Recent Earnings Report

Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) went down by -5.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.59. The company’s stock price has collected -17.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Minerva Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ :UTRS) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.82 above the current price. UTRS currently public float of 26.84M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UTRS was 151.38K shares.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

UTRS’s Market Performance

UTRS stocks went down by -17.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -51.77% and a quarterly performance of -90.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.47% for Minerva Surgical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -42.20% for UTRS stocks with a simple moving average of -92.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTRS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UTRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTRS in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTRS reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for UTRS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to UTRS, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

UTRS Trading at -68.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.86%, as shares sank -54.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTRS fell by -17.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2982. In addition, Minerva Surgical Inc. saw -96.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTRS starting from Clapper David M, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.94 back on Dec 13. After this action, Clapper David M now owns 642,660 shares of Minerva Surgical Inc., valued at $123,435 using the latest closing price.