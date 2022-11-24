Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.38. The company’s stock price has collected 1.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/01/21 that Cigarette sales went up in 2020 for the first time in 20 years

Is It Worth Investing in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE :VGR) Right Now?

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VGR is at 1.14.

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is $3.56 above the current price. VGR currently public float of 131.04M and currently shorts hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VGR was 763.75K shares.

VGR’s Market Performance

VGR stocks went up by 1.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.73% and a quarterly performance of 5.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.14% for Vector Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.11% for VGR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VGR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VGR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $16 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VGR reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for VGR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 15th, 2021.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to VGR, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

VGR Trading at 11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VGR rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.65. In addition, Vector Group Ltd. saw -4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VGR starting from LEBOW BENNETT S, who sale 246,139 shares at the price of $10.73 back on Nov 16. After this action, LEBOW BENNETT S now owns 0 shares of Vector Group Ltd., valued at $2,641,938 using the latest closing price.

LEBOW BENNETT S, the Director of Vector Group Ltd., sale 66,347 shares at $10.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that LEBOW BENNETT S is holding 60,677 shares at $712,009 based on the most recent closing price.