The Chart for Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) went up by 13.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.48. The company’s stock price has collected 36.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ :SYM) Right Now?

SYM currently public float of 28.42M and currently shorts hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SYM was 220.39K shares.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM stocks went up by 36.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.22% and a quarterly performance of -9.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.73% for Symbotic Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.42% for SYM stocks with a simple moving average of 1.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $17 based on the research report published on September 19th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to SYM, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

SYM Trading at 4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.88%, as shares sank -0.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +36.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.59. In addition, Symbotic Inc. saw 22.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 21,898 shares at the price of $13.22 back on Aug 24. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 149,939 shares of Symbotic Inc., valued at $289,535 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the of Symbotic Inc., sale 28,127 shares at $12.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 171,837 shares at $364,984 based on the most recent closing price.