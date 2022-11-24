Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) went down by -5.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.44. The company’s stock price has collected -0.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/21 that Not-So Supertankers Deserve a Look as Pandemic Fades

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE :TNK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNK is at -0.09.

TNK currently public float of 28.98M and currently shorts hold a 4.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNK was 547.32K shares.

TNK’s Market Performance

TNK stocks went down by -0.28% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.18% and a quarterly performance of 30.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 176.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.53% for Teekay Tankers Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.33% for TNK stocks with a simple moving average of 52.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for TNK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

TNK Trading at 5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares surge +1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK fell by -0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +204.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.99. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd. saw 198.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -4.80 for asset returns.