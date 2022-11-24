Ryder System Inc. (R) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) went up by 0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $93.60. The company’s stock price has collected 8.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/13/22 that Activist Investor Seeks Ryder Buyout in $4.4 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE :R) Right Now?

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for R is at 1.57.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

R currently public float of 49.76M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of R was 643.09K shares.

R’s Market Performance

R stocks went up by 8.11% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.86% and a quarterly performance of 12.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.54% for Ryder System Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.97% for R stocks with a simple moving average of 22.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of R

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to R, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

R Trading at 18.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought R to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, R rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.01. In addition, Ryder System Inc. saw 13.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at R starting from GALLO-AQUINO CRISTINA, who sale 3,690 shares at the price of $92.47 back on Nov 22. After this action, GALLO-AQUINO CRISTINA now owns 18,642 shares of Ryder System Inc., valued at $341,214 using the latest closing price.

HAVENS THOMAS M., the President, Global FMS of Ryder System Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $88.05 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that HAVENS THOMAS M. is holding 29,912 shares at $1,056,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for R

Equity return is now at value 29.50, with 5.80 for asset returns.