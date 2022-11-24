Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sonoco Products Company (SON)

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.06. The company’s stock price has collected 3.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE :SON) Right Now?

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SON is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Sonoco Products Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $65.67, which is $4.38 above the current price. SON currently public float of 97.05M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SON was 534.81K shares.

SON’s Market Performance

SON stocks went up by 3.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.08% and a quarterly performance of -7.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Sonoco Products Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.73% for SON stocks with a simple moving average of 1.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SON stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for SON by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SON in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $58 based on the research report published on October 31st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SON reach a price target of $76. The rating they have provided for SON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SON, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on July 01st of the current year.

SON Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SON rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.35. In addition, Sonoco Products Company saw 5.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SON starting from Haynes Ernest D III, who sale 652 shares at the price of $58.60 back on Nov 15. After this action, Haynes Ernest D III now owns 0 shares of Sonoco Products Company, valued at $38,205 using the latest closing price.

Haynes Ernest D III, the Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of Sonoco Products Company, sale 1,673 shares at $63.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that Haynes Ernest D III is holding 5,063 shares at $105,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.18 for the present operating margin

+18.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoco Products Company stands at -1.53. Equity return is now at value 22.80, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.