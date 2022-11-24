Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX)

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) went up by 6.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.55. The company’s stock price has collected 11.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :OESX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OESX is at 1.92.

OESX currently public float of 29.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OESX was 94.58K shares.

OESX’s Market Performance

OESX stocks went up by 11.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.90% and a quarterly performance of 16.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.75% for Orion Energy Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.16% for OESX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OESX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OESX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OESX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OESX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OESX reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $14. The rating they have provided for OESX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OESX, setting the target price at $10.50 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

OESX Trading at 15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OESX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OESX rose by +11.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7283. In addition, Orion Energy Systems Inc. saw -47.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OESX starting from JENKINS MICHAEL H, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Nov 22. After this action, JENKINS MICHAEL H now owns 232,620 shares of Orion Energy Systems Inc., valued at $885 using the latest closing price.

JENKINS MICHAEL H, the Chief Executive Officer of Orion Energy Systems Inc., purchase 9,500 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that JENKINS MICHAEL H is holding 232,120 shares at $16,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OESX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+27.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orion Energy Systems Inc. stands at +4.90. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -6.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.