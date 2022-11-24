Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.80. The company’s stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that This Biotech Stock Could Rebound Nicely

Is It Worth Investing in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ :ASND) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASND is at 0.53.

ASND currently public float of 56.86M and currently shorts hold a 18.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASND was 466.41K shares.

ASND’s Market Performance

ASND stocks went up by 3.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.17% and a quarterly performance of 26.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.27% for Ascendis Pharma A/S. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.63% for ASND stocks with a simple moving average of 17.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASND stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASND by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASND in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $174 based on the research report published on October 20th of the current year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASND reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for ASND stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to ASND, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

ASND Trading at 6.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASND rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.79. In addition, Ascendis Pharma A/S saw -11.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASND

Equity return is now at value -73.70, with -38.10 for asset returns.