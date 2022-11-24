Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) went down by -7.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.53. The company’s stock price has collected -6.71% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :RPTX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Repare Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.00, which is $13.02 above the current price. RPTX currently public float of 39.54M and currently shorts hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RPTX was 134.07K shares.

RPTX’s Market Performance

RPTX stocks went down by -6.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.96% and a quarterly performance of 25.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.57% for Repare Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.08% for RPTX stocks with a simple moving average of 20.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPTX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for RPTX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RPTX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $11 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RPTX reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for RPTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to RPTX, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

RPTX Trading at 13.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares surge +7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPTX fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.90. In addition, Repare Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPTX starting from BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who purchase 149,161 shares at the price of $12.73 back on Jun 13. After this action, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL now owns 4,443,423 shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,898,820 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the 10% Owner of Repare Therapeutics Inc., purchase 6,869 shares at $13.21 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 4,368,757 shares at $90,752 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1414.95 for the present operating margin

+56.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Repare Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1406.68. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -7.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.01.