Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNYW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.40. The company’s stock price has collected 3.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ :PSNYW) Right Now?

PSNYW currently public float of 50.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSNYW was 228.32K shares.

PSNYW’s Market Performance

PSNYW stocks went up by 3.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 111.24% and a quarterly performance of -13.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.04% for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 63.05% for PSNYW stocks with a simple moving average of -28.73% for the last 200 days.

PSNYW Trading at 48.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.18%, as shares surge +108.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNYW rose by +3.45%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9589. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC saw -60.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.