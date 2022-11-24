Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Just Got Our Attention

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ :PDCO) Right Now?

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PDCO is at 1.27.

PDCO currently public float of 86.75M and currently shorts hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PDCO was 843.86K shares.

PDCO’s Market Performance

PDCO stocks went up by 0.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.62% and a quarterly performance of -0.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.15% for Patterson Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.65% for PDCO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PDCO reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PDCO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to PDCO, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

PDCO Trading at 9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +5.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.89. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw -0.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from Zurbay Donald, who sale 10,180 shares at the price of $29.58 back on Jul 06. After this action, Zurbay Donald now owns 78,032 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $301,141 using the latest closing price.

KORSH LES B, the Chief Legal Officer of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 4,889 shares at $29.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that KORSH LES B is holding 71,449 shares at $144,930 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Equity return is now at value 18.80, with 6.90 for asset returns.