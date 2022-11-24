Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) went down by -2.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.76. The company’s stock price has collected 2.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/06/22 that Nu Skin Faces New Troubles in China

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE :NUS) Right Now?

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUS is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.75, which is $0.71 above the current price. NUS currently public float of 48.68M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUS was 526.48K shares.

NUS’s Market Performance

NUS stocks went up by 2.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.15% and a quarterly performance of -11.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.47% for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.16% for NUS stocks with a simple moving average of -10.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUS

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUS reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for NUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NUS, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

NUS Trading at 5.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUS rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.37. In addition, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. saw -24.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUS starting from LIPMAN ANDREW D, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $38.16 back on Nov 22. After this action, LIPMAN ANDREW D now owns 67,393 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., valued at $38,160 using the latest closing price.

LIPMAN ANDREW D, the Director of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $35.92 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that LIPMAN ANDREW D is holding 68,393 shares at $35,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.60 for the present operating margin

+72.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stands at +5.46. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.