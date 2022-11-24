Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) went up by 11.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.07. The company’s stock price has collected -15.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE :NOAH) Right Now?

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.54 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NOAH is at 1.07.

NOAH currently public float of 47.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NOAH was 152.50K shares.

NOAH’s Market Performance

NOAH stocks went down by -15.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.18% and a quarterly performance of -25.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.38% for Noah Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.44% for NOAH stocks with a simple moving average of -26.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOAH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOAH stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for NOAH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NOAH in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1524 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOAH reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $18.50. The rating they have provided for NOAH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NOAH, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 24th of the previous year.

NOAH Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOAH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOAH fell by -15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.51. In addition, Noah Holdings Limited saw -54.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOAH

Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 11.20 for asset returns.