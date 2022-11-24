Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) went up by 4.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $320.54. The company’s stock price has collected 4.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ :SWAV) Right Now?

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 112.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWAV is at 1.01.

SWAV currently public float of 35.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWAV was 487.07K shares.

SWAV’s Market Performance

SWAV stocks went up by 4.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.58% and a quarterly performance of -14.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.59% for ShockWave Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.77% for SWAV stocks with a simple moving average of 21.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $165 based on the research report published on September 06th of the current year 2022.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWAV reach a price target of $255. The rating they have provided for SWAV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SWAV, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

SWAV Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares sank -11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $264.48. In addition, ShockWave Medical Inc. saw 48.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from PUCKETT DAN, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $246.96 back on Nov 21. After this action, PUCKETT DAN now owns 39,938 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc., valued at $271,656 using the latest closing price.

WATKINS FRANK T, the Director of ShockWave Medical Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $244.44 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that WATKINS FRANK T is holding 3,796 shares at $733,323 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Equity return is now at value 30.10, with 21.90 for asset returns.