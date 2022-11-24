Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Backblaze Inc. (BLZE)

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) went up by 10.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.00. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/13/21 that Arena, Harley-Davidson, Bluebird Bio, Peloton: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ :BLZE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Backblaze Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $6.76 above the current price. BLZE currently public float of 13.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLZE was 90.84K shares.

BLZE’s Market Performance

BLZE stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.19% and a quarterly performance of -46.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.22% for Backblaze Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.09% for BLZE stocks with a simple moving average of -41.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLZE

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLZE reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for BLZE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2021.

BLZE Trading at -11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -18.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLZE remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.37. In addition, Backblaze Inc. saw -74.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLZE starting from Budman Gleb, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $3.97 back on Nov 22. After this action, Budman Gleb now owns 290,000 shares of Backblaze Inc., valued at $7,940 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Brian K, the 10% Owner of Backblaze Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $3.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Wilson Brian K is holding 290,000 shares at $7,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLZE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.85 for the present operating margin

+50.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Backblaze Inc. stands at -32.16. Equity return is now at value -54.30, with -28.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.