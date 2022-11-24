Landos Biopharma Inc. (LABP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) went up by 6.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.09. The company’s stock price has collected -13.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Landos Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :LABP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Landos Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.10, which is $2.48 above the current price. LABP currently public float of 30.40M and currently shorts hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LABP was 271.54K shares.

LABP’s Market Performance

LABP stocks went down by -13.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.47% and a quarterly performance of -70.10%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.61% for Landos Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.32% for LABP stocks with a simple moving average of -74.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LABP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LABP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LABP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LABP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $1.40 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LABP reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for LABP stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to LABP, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

LABP Trading at -52.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LABP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.57%, as shares sank -31.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LABP fell by -13.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2839. In addition, Landos Biopharma Inc. saw -94.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LABP starting from RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $0.69 back on Sep 23. After this action, RTW INVESTMENTS, LP now owns 3,975,722 shares of Landos Biopharma Inc., valued at $207,000 using the latest closing price.

Bassaganya-Riera Josep, the 10% Owner of Landos Biopharma Inc., sale 33,194 shares at $4.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Bassaganya-Riera Josep is holding 4,994,208 shares at $157,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LABP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-215.64 for the present operating margin

+98.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landos Biopharma Inc. stands at -213.46. Equity return is now at value -92.60, with -77.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.