Is Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) a Keeper?

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) went up by 8.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.23. The company’s stock price has collected 15.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE :VAPO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VAPO is at 0.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Vapotherm Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.88. VAPO currently public float of 23.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VAPO was 217.76K shares.

VAPO’s Market Performance

VAPO stocks went up by 15.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.80% and a quarterly performance of -70.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -97.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 22.37% for Vapotherm Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -42.65% for VAPO stocks with a simple moving average of -88.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAPO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for VAPO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VAPO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $5 based on the research report published on May 06th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAPO reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for VAPO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to VAPO, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

VAPO Trading at -57.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.21%, as shares sank -64.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAPO rose by +15.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9334. In addition, Vapotherm Inc. saw -97.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAPO starting from Prescott General Partners LLC, who sale 293,806 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Nov 17. After this action, Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 40,888 shares of Vapotherm Inc., valued at $141,321 using the latest closing price.

Prescott General Partners LLC, the Member of Section 13(d) Group of Vapotherm Inc., sale 150,478 shares at $0.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Prescott General Partners LLC is holding 48,498 shares at $79,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.48 for the present operating margin

+46.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vapotherm Inc. stands at -52.78. Equity return is now at value -357.70, with -75.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.