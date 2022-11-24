Is ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) a Keeper?

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) went up by 2.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.70. The company’s stock price has collected 3.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/17/22 that It’s National Thrift Shop Day. Here are 7 tips for scoring high-end clothes and more

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ :TDUP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for ThredUp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.40, which is $2.15 above the current price. TDUP currently public float of 68.09M and currently shorts hold a 5.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TDUP was 1.07M shares.

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP stocks went up by 3.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.10% and a quarterly performance of -55.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.28% for ThredUp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.16% for TDUP stocks with a simple moving average of -70.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the current year 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDUP, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

TDUP Trading at -21.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.30%, as shares sank -2.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1230. In addition, ThredUp Inc. saw -90.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Marino Anthony Salvatore, who sale 14,371 shares at the price of $2.31 back on Sep 02. After this action, Marino Anthony Salvatore now owns 75,096 shares of ThredUp Inc., valued at $33,193 using the latest closing price.

Homer Christopher, the Chief Operating Officer of ThredUp Inc., sale 10,865 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Homer Christopher is holding 32,453 shares at $25,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.34 for the present operating margin

+67.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc. stands at -25.09. Equity return is now at value -51.00, with -26.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.