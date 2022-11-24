Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI)?

The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) went down by -8.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.66. The company’s stock price has collected -22.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ :TOI) Right Now?

TOI currently public float of 55.78M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOI was 163.48K shares.

TOI’s Market Performance

TOI stocks went down by -22.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -70.00% and a quarterly performance of -74.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.52% for The Oncology Institute Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -50.93% for TOI stocks with a simple moving average of -74.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOI stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TOI in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $7 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for TOI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

TOI Trading at -62.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.84%, as shares sank -70.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOI fell by -22.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.9335. In addition, The Oncology Institute Inc. saw -84.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOI starting from Kaushal Mohit, who sale 15,994 shares at the price of $2.13 back on Nov 14. After this action, Kaushal Mohit now owns 25,534 shares of The Oncology Institute Inc., valued at $34,083 using the latest closing price.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners, the 10% Owner of The Oncology Institute Inc., sale 365,321 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Havencrest Healthcare Partners is holding 13,362,873 shares at $851,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOI

Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 11.10 for asset returns.