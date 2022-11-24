Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)?

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS) went down by -6.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.90. The company’s stock price has collected 6.45% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE :TGLS) Right Now?

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TGLS is at 1.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Tecnoglass Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.20, which is $8.47 above the current price. TGLS currently public float of 20.60M and currently shorts hold a 7.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TGLS was 149.18K shares.

TGLS’s Market Performance

TGLS stocks went up by 6.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.97% and a quarterly performance of 18.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.78% for Tecnoglass Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.06% for TGLS stocks with a simple moving average of 30.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGLS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for TGLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TGLS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $34 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGLS reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for TGLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 09th, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to TGLS, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

TGLS Trading at 28.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares surge +38.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGLS rose by +6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.73. In addition, Tecnoglass Inc. saw 9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGLS starting from Torres Julio A., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $25.46 back on Nov 09. After this action, Torres Julio A. now owns 30,520 shares of Tecnoglass Inc., valued at $636,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.93 for the present operating margin

+40.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tecnoglass Inc. stands at +13.72. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 18.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.