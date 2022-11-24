Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM)?

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) went up by 7.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.89. The company’s stock price has collected 13.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :STRM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STRM is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

STRM currently public float of 35.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRM was 48.61K shares.

STRM’s Market Performance

STRM stocks went up by 13.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.01% and a quarterly performance of 20.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.27% for STRM stocks with a simple moving average of 36.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRM stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for STRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STRM in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $3 based on the research report published on November 21st of the current year 2022.

Hilliard Lyons gave a rating of “Buy” to STRM, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on April 04th of the previous year.

STRM Trading at 35.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.52%, as shares surge +29.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRM rose by +13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7465. In addition, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. saw 32.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRM starting from LUCAS KENAN, who purchase 757,575 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Oct 26. After this action, LUCAS KENAN now owns 4,824,212 shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc., valued at $999,999 using the latest closing price.

LUCAS KENAN, the Director of Streamline Health Solutions Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that LUCAS KENAN is holding 4,066,637 shares at $150,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRM

Equity return is now at value -32.60, with -17.20 for asset returns.