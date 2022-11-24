Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NRIX)?

Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) went down by -5.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.18. The company’s stock price has collected -13.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :NRIX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.91, which is $23.02 above the current price. NRIX currently public float of 45.58M and currently shorts hold a 12.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRIX was 411.86K shares.

NRIX’s Market Performance

NRIX stocks went down by -13.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.00% and a quarterly performance of -30.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.48% for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.81% for NRIX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRIX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NRIX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NRIX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NRIX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NRIX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 31st, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NRIX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

NRIX Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRIX fell by -13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.03. In addition, Nurix Therapeutics Inc. saw -58.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRIX starting from Wolff Stefani, who sale 350 shares at the price of $12.88 back on Oct 31. After this action, Wolff Stefani now owns 3,402 shares of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,508 using the latest closing price.

Hansen Gwenn, the Chief Scientific Officer of Nurix Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,165 shares at $12.88 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Hansen Gwenn is holding 21,214 shares at $15,006 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-396.26 for the present operating margin

+79.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nurix Therapeutics Inc. stands at -393.93. Equity return is now at value -54.50, with -38.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.