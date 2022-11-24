Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR)?

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) went down by -2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.45. The company’s stock price has collected -6.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KYMR) Right Now?

KYMR currently public float of 50.98M and currently shorts hold a 16.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KYMR was 648.45K shares.

KYMR’s Market Performance

KYMR stocks went down by -6.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.91% and a quarterly performance of -15.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.90% for KYMR stocks with a simple moving average of -2.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KYMR reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for KYMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 15th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to KYMR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 03rd of the current year.

KYMR Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.40%, as shares surge +1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR fell by -6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.25. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. saw -57.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from Booth Bruce, who sale 96,397 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Nov 03. After this action, Booth Bruce now owns 1,001,417 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,891,910 using the latest closing price.

Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P., the 10% Owner of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., sale 21,085 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Atlas Venture Fund X, L.P. is holding 1,001,417 shares at $632,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -26.40 for asset returns.