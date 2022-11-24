Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Concord Acquisition Corp II (CNDA)?

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.23. The company’s stock price has collected 0.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE :CNDA) Right Now?

Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Concord Acquisition Corp II declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CNDA currently public float of 21.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNDA was 42.04K shares.

CNDA’s Market Performance

CNDA stocks went up by 0.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.82% and a quarterly performance of 1.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.21% for Concord Acquisition Corp II. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.14% for CNDA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.86% for the last 200 days.

CNDA Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.16%, as shares surge +0.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNDA rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.80. In addition, Concord Acquisition Corp II saw 0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNDA

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.86.