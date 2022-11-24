Is Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) a Keeper?

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) went down by -0.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.31. The company’s stock price has collected 5.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ :SBCF) Right Now?

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBCF is at 1.08.

SBCF currently public float of 60.62M and currently shorts hold a 6.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBCF was 389.66K shares.

SBCF’s Market Performance

SBCF stocks went up by 5.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.14% and a quarterly performance of -0.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.54% for SBCF stocks with a simple moving average of 0.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBCF stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SBCF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SBCF in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $36 based on the research report published on October 06th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBCF reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SBCF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to SBCF, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 09th of the previous year.

SBCF Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +12.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBCF rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.83. In addition, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida saw -4.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBCF starting from HUDSON DENNIS S III, who sale 5,621 shares at the price of $35.48 back on Aug 15. After this action, HUDSON DENNIS S III now owns 21,867 shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, valued at $199,433 using the latest closing price.

HUDSON DENNIS S III, the Director of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, sale 2,542 shares at $35.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that HUDSON DENNIS S III is holding 169,698 shares at $90,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBCF

Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 1.10 for asset returns.